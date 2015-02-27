Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 init innovation in traffic systems AG :
* Preliminary figures for 2014: revenues and EBIT again increased
* FY EBIT increased to 18.7 million euros ($21 million); (2013: 17.7 million euros)
* FY revenues rose to a new record of 103.0 million euros (2013: 100.1 million euros)
* FY net profit remained unchanged at 12.1 million euros
* To submit a proposal to distribute a consistently high dividend of 0.80 euros per share entitled to dividend (2013: 0.80 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
BOSTON, May 5 Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.