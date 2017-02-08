Feb 8 bmp Holding AG:

* Preliminary figures for 2016 - outlook for 2017

* Revenues for year increased to 14.4 million euros ($15.32 million)as against 4.8 million euros in previous year

* Anticipates organic growth of 25% for 2017

* Objective is still to achieve positive EBIT at subsidiary level in 2017

* FY operating result - adjusted for expenses and income from revaluation of remaining venture capital portfolio - is moving in line with forecast for 2016, between minus 1 million euros and minus 2 million euros