BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 8 Techstep ASA:
* Acquisition of shares in Teki Solutions and Nordialog Asker
* Has entered into binding agreements to acquire Teki Solutions shares and Nordialog Asker shares
* Purchase price for Nordialog Asker shares will be settled by vendors note in amount of 2.025 million Norwegian crowns ($243,589) and 934,615 consideration shares
* Purchase price for Teki Solutions shares (including certain shareholder loans) will be settled by 6,580,710 consideration shares
($1 = 8.3132 Norwegian crowns)
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.