Feb 10 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG:

* Santhera launches senior convertible bond issue

* To launch of an offering of 50 million Swiss francs ($49.89 million) senior unsecured convertible bondsdue 2022 with possibility of an increase by a maximum of 10 million francs to 60 million francs

* Convertible bonds have a 5-year maturity, are expected to carry a coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5.0 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0022 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)