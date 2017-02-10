Feb 10 Elementis Plc :

* Elementis announces personal care acquisition

* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million

* Summitreheis will become part of an enlarged personal care business within elementis

* Acquisition enterprise value is equivalent to approximately 11.8x summitreheis expected underlying ebitda for 2016 (including run rate cost synergies)

* Can confirm that it expects earnings per share for year to 31 december 2016 to be in line with current market expectations

* Board confirms that its consideration of special dividends in respect of 2016 will not be impacted by acquisition