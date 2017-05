Feb 10 Rib Software AG says

* Increases preliminary operating ebitda by 57.9% to about eur 33.0 million (prior year: eur 20.9 million) and generates the highest revenues in the company's history

* Preliminary revenues of RIB group rose significantly by 19.1% to eur 97.8 million (2015: eur 82.1 million)

* Operating ebitda margin thus reached 33.7% (2015: 25.5%)

* Preliminary figures for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) rose by 31.6% to around eur 32.9 million (2015: eur 25.0 million)