BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
* Topdanmark says Sampo has announced it wants to increase its number of members from one to three
* Sampo to propose Ricard Wennerklint and Petri Niemisvirta as new members; current board member Birgitte Nielsen not to seek re-election
* Topdanmark says it is expected that Torbjorn Magnusson, who is the current representative of Sampo, will become the chairman of the board after AGM on April 4
* Sampo is also proposing for Topdanmark shareholders to scrap share buybacks and reinstate dividend payouts
* Sampo launched a mandatory takeover offer for Topdanmark last year, but offered no premium
* Sampo - which also owns Topdanmark's rival If as well as a fifth of shares in Nordea Bank - is expected to take over the remaining share in Topdanmark at some point at a right price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.