March 4 Melrose Industries Plc

* FY revenue from continuing operations 1.38 billion stg versus 1.47 billion stg year ago

* Final dividend 5.3 pence per share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 8.1 pence per share

* Audited results for year ended 31 december 2014

* Headline profit before tax of 213 million stg, up 21 pct (11 pct at actual currency) and headline proforma EPS of 15.3 pence

* Elster profits up by two thirds (circa 80 million stg) in two full years of ownership

* Elster now delivering revenue and order intake growth, up +9 pct and +6 pct respectively in second half of 2014

* Brush (revenue -3 pct and profit -7 pct) suffering from a tough OEM generator end market

* Return of capital of 200 million stg (18.7p per share) to be paid on 16 March 2015 alongside a 13 for 14 share consolidation

* Final proposed dividend of 5.3 pence per share (2013: 5.0 pence)

* "We look forward to a further acquisition in due course to continue our success"- Christopher Miller, chairman of Melrose Industries Plc

* World economy continues to be geographically patchy

* Strength in USA is mirrored by weakness in most of continental and central europe - a situation which seems unlikely to change in near future

* Adjusting for currency effects, our group is trading in line with management expectations for 2015 despite expected downturn in performance at Brush

In our Elster businesses, we see potential for good demand and growth prospects, as indeed we have seen in second half of 2014