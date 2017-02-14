Feb 14 Aryzta AG:

* Has increased the covenant headroom under its senior revolving credit facility, thereby providing the group with enhanced financial flexibility

* Owen Killian, CEO; Patrick Mceniff, CFO/COO; and JOHN YAMIN, CEO Americas, all members of Aryzta Executive Management, tendered their resignations and intend to step down from their respective roles at the end of the current FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)