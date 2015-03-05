March 5 Vita 34 AG :

* Publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2014

* Total operating revenue increased to 15.2 million euros ($17 million) in fiscal year 2014 and was 2.7 percent higher than prior year's value of 14.8 million euros

* FY sales revenues increased to 13.8 million euros following 13.6 million euros in fiscal year 2013

* FY EBITDA improved from 2.7 million euros in fiscal year 2013 to 2.8 million euros in reporting period

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased as well and amounted to 1.7 million euros in fiscal year 2014, following 1.5 million euros prior year

* Sees 2015 expects a total operating revenue and an EBITDA at level of 2014