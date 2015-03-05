March 5 GFT Technologies AG :

* FY 2014 consolidated revenue up 38 percent to 365.32 million euros ($402.95 million)

* Admission to TecDax index

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA improved by 69 percent to 34.64 million euros

* FY pre-tax earnings (EBT) rose by 55 percent to 27.07 million euros (prev. year: 17.52 million euros) and were 1.07 million euros better than expected

* To propose a dividend of 0.25 euros (previous year: 0.25 euros)

* Anticipates a further positive development of business in 2015 and forecasts year-on-year revenue growth to 425 million euros

* Expects 2015 EBITDA to improve to 44 million euros for year as a whole with an increase in EBT to 31 million euros