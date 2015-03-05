BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Zalando SE :
* FY revenue rose 26 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.43 billion)
* FY 2014 adjusted EBIT of 82 million euros (2013: -109 million euros)
* FY revenue rose 26 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.43 billion)

* FY 2014 adjusted EBIT of 82 million euros (2013: -109 million euros)

* Expects 2015 EBIT margin broadly around 2014 level
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06