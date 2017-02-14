BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Kesko Oyj:
* Kesko's sales increased in January
* Sales in January 2017 totalled 827.4 million euros ($877.95 million), which was up 33.3 pct
* In comparable terms, excluding impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies increased by 5.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: