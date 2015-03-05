BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Nichols Plc
* Fy sales rose 3.5 percent to 109.2 million stg
* Final dividend 15.3 penceper share
* Total dividend up 14.2 percent to 22.4 pence per share
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06