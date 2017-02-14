Feb 14 Precise Biometrics Ab:
* Continued growth and strategic acquisition
* Q4 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 25.7 (23.5)
million.
* Q4 operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) totaled
SEK 3.8 (6.7) million.
* Q4 cash flow from operations improved to SEK 11.8 (8.8)
million
* Says expects net sales for full year to be in line with
net sales for 2016
* Says anticipates a weaker revenue development during the
first half of the year because of reduced revenues from FPC
* Says expects gradually increasing volumes starting from
the second half of the year
* CEO says "I am confident that Precise Biometrics
thereafter will continue to have a high growth considering our
position in the market."
