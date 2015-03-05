Former Telefonica chief Alierta to leave board
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
March 5 Inmarsat Plc
* Fy revenue $1.29 billion versus $1.26 billion year ago
* Final dividend $0.3026 per share
* Total dividend up 5 percent to $0.4894 per share
* Fy EBITDA rose 8 percent to $701 million
* Total revenues $1,285.9m (2013: $1,261.9m)
* Ebitda $701.0m (2013: $648.8m)
* Profit after tax $341.1m (2013: $102.6m)
* Trading environment in 2015 is expected to be broadly similar to 2014
* Longer-Term revenue expectations remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO