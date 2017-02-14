BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Grammer AG:
* Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts plan strategic partnership
* Ningbo Jifeng associated company subscribes to a 60 million euros ($63.7 million) mandatory convertible bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share