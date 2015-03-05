March 5 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd

* FY 2014 revenues up 27.3 percent to $40.5 million

* FY 2014 net income climbs to $3.4 million after loss of $1.9 million in previous year

* FY 2014 EBIT rose to $4.4 million after a loss of $1.6 million in 2013

* Q4 of 2014 revenues totalled $10.6 million, up 21.7 percent from prior year

* Says fy 2014 dividend of $0.105 per share resolved