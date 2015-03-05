Former Telefonica chief Alierta to leave board
MADRID, May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
March 5 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd
* FY 2014 revenues up 27.3 percent to $40.5 million
* FY 2014 net income climbs to $3.4 million after loss of $1.9 million in previous year
* FY 2014 EBIT rose to $4.4 million after a loss of $1.6 million in 2013
* Q4 of 2014 revenues totalled $10.6 million, up 21.7 percent from prior year
* Says fy 2014 dividend of $0.105 per share resolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO