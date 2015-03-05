BRIEF-iStar Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
March 5 Df Deutsche Forfait Ag
* DF Deutsche Forfait said way to implementation of the restructuring concept finally cleared
* Says has come to an agreement on collateralisation of DF Deutsche Forfait AG's lenders with lender banks
* Says can now implement planned restructuring measures, in particular amendment of bond terms and conditions
* Cornerstone of this agreement is pari passu collateralisation of claims of banks and holders of 2013/20 bond
* Says any increase in banks' risk beyond current exposure as well as eur 15 million debt to be raised with further lenders
* Joint representative will endorse resolutions of bondholders' meeting of 19 february 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: