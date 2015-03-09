March 9 Abcam Plc

* H1 revenue 66.7 million stg versus 61.9 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.29 pence per share

* Adjusted diluted EPS increased by 7.3 pct to 9.38 pence for 6 months to Dec

* Remain on track to meet both financial and strategic targets for full year 2015