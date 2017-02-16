Feb 16 Diebold Nixdorf AG :
* Changes in composition of management board and supervisory
board
* Chairman of management board of Diebold Nixdorf, Eckard
Heidloff, today agreed with supervisory board to discontinue his
engagement with company effective as of 31 March 2017
* As Heidloff's successor supervisory board of Diebold
Nixdorf ag has appointed former deputy chairman of management
board and chief financial officer dr. Jürgen Wunram
* In light of this and together with mr. Heyden and dr.
Näher management board will, in future, consist of five members
