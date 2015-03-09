BRIEF-Next Biometrics gets order from Tier 1 semiconductor company
* NEXT BIOMETRICS RECEIVES ORDER FROM TIER 1 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANY FOR NEW
March 9 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Has received a new order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment and Mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $1.4 million
* Delivery of components will take place in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases revenue outlook 2017