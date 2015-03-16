BRIEF-TalkPool sees improved forecast in Germany through organic growth
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
March 16 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :
* 2014 group sales amounted to 140.02 million euros ($147.11 million) (previous year: 125.83 / +11 pct)
* Medium-term outlook: 3-4 million euros EBITDA increase p.a. expected
* FY 2014 dividend remains stable at 0.20 euros and will again be paid out free of withholding tax
* In 2015 net result is estimated to remain roughly on 2014 level
* In 2016 will have additional tailwind, as amortization will drop by more than 1.5 million euros, so targets EPS at 43 to 50 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
BERLIN, May 5 Europe's aviation safety authorities have proposed rules for operating small drones that include requirements for geo-fencing technology to prevent them from straying into banned areas and a "dos and don'ts" leaflet to be inserted in retail packaging.