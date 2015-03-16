BRIEF-TalkPool sees improved forecast in Germany through organic growth
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
March 16 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says received a new order for components to mobile/wearable devices segment for a total value of $1.6 million
* Says delivery of components will take place in Q2 2015
* Says order is for Bluetooth Smart component Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 5 Europe's aviation safety authorities have proposed rules for operating small drones that include requirements for geo-fencing technology to prevent them from straying into banned areas and a "dos and don'ts" leaflet to be inserted in retail packaging.