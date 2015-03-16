BRIEF-Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust says entered into S$600mln facility agreement
* Pdf 1: Ara Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Sgx-st Listing Manual)
March 16 Haversham Holdings Plc :
* Response to press speculation
* Notes recent press speculation concerning possibility of Haversham making a substantial acquisition
* Confirms is in very advanced discussions which might lead to a transaction which would constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AIM rule 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday sold all of the $200 million it had offered in a renewal of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 62 days, with demand more than three times supply in the auction that aims to support the peso.