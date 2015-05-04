May 4 Q-Free ASA :

* Has signed an agreement to acquire activity in Maltese parking management solutions company Traffiko for 1 million euros ($1.12 million)

* Says transaction includes an earn-out clause with potential pay out maximized to additional 1 million euros

* Says closing of this transaction is expected to happen during Q2 in 2015

($1 = 0.8940 euros)