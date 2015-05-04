BRIEF-Wutong Holding Group to set up intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou
* Says it will invest 16 million yuan to set up a 80-percent-owned intelligent electronics JV in Suzhou, with an individual
May 4 Q-Free ASA :
* Has signed an agreement to acquire activity in Maltese parking management solutions company Traffiko for 1 million euros ($1.12 million)
* Says transaction includes an earn-out clause with potential pay out maximized to additional 1 million euros
* Says closing of this transaction is expected to happen during Q2 in 2015
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Adds minors ban, analysts' response)