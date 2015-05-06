BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 Intershop Communications AG :
* Publishes figures for first three months of 2015
* Revenues of 10.0 million euros ($11.24 million) in first three months of 2015, which represents a decline of 17 pct on same period of previous year
* Q1 EBIT improves but stays negative: -0.4 million euros (previous year: -1.7 million euros)
* Net result for Q1 of 2015 totalled -0.5 million euros(previous year: -1.8 million euros)
* In medium run will further reduce dependence on individual large customers and return to profitable growth on basis of a strong increase in number of new customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
* FY 2016 turnover at 0.5 million euros ($545,500.00) versus 0.4 million euros year ago