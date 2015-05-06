BRIEF-FIT Biotech to withdraw sixth tranche of EUR 250,000
* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS
May 6 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Q1 core eps fell 16 percent to 17.3 pence
* Group revenue expected to grow at a cagr of low-to-mid single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on cer basis
* Q1 core eps 17.3p (consensus 17.4 pence)
* Vaccines sales expected to grow at a cagr of mid-to-high single digit
* Decision taken to retain existing holding in viiv healthcare reflecting updated strong positive outlook
* Q1 revenue £5.6 billion (consensus 5,620 million stg)
* Pharmaceuticals sales expected to grow at a cagr of low single digits with possible introduction of generic advair in us factored
* Group expects to pay annual ordinary dividend of 80p for each of next three years (2015-2017)
* Consumer healthcare sales expected to grow at a cagr of mid single digits
* Return of transaction net proceeds to be reduced to £1 billion, paid as special dividend with q4 2015 ordinary dividend
* Transaction cost savings programme to be accelerated with over 50% of total synergies of £1 billion now expected in 2016 (versus 2017)
* For 2015, our financial performance will be impacted by dilutive effect of transaction and flow through of headwinds encountered in 2014
* Cost savings programme broadly complete by end of 2017 (versus 2019)
* Sustained improvement in performance with revenues and earnings expected to grow in cagr terms over five year period 2016 to 2020 on a cer basis
* Total annual benefits of £3 billion from combination of existing restructuring and synergy programmes
* Cost savings expected to be largely delivered by end of 2017 within existing cost estimates but with an accelerated rate of expenditure
* Group core eps expected to grow at cagr of mid-to-high single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on a cer basis
* 2015 core eps expected to decline at a percentage rate in high teens (cer)
* Group reaffirms commitment to current credit ratings
* Company continues to expect sales of advair to decline, but with ongoing transition to newer products, total respiratory sales are expected to return to growth in 2016
* In 2015, core eps is expected to decline at a percentage rate in high teens on a cer basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)