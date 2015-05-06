BRIEF- ABC Transport Plc reports Q1 gropu pre-tax profit 338.9 mln naira
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
May 6 Nokia Oyj :
* says adjusts the conversion price of its EUR 750 million convertible bonds
* Says has adjusted conversion price of bonds from previous EUR 2.44 per share to EUR 2.39 per share due to distribution of dividend Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.