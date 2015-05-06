BRIEF-Generalplus Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.19 per share to shareholders for 2016
May 6 Cancom SE
* adhoc: Cancom SE: sound business development in the first quarter of 2015
* Q1 preliminary EBITDA 10.7 million euros
* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to 198.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.19 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Q1 EBITDA falls to 4.3 million euros ($4.69 million) (Q1 2016: 4.6 million euros)