May 7 Stada Arzneimittel AG

* news: stada arzneimittel ag: sales and earnings key figures in the first quarter of 2015 not as significantly burdened by cis crisis as expected - positive trend in central europe, germany as well as asia/pacific & mena

* Q1 net profit fell 39 percent to 21.2 million eur

* Q1 adjusted net profit fell 28 percent to 37.9 million eur

* Group sales decrease by 4 percent - adjusted -4 percent

* Adjusted net income decreases by 28 percent

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed

* In Russia, sales decreased by 21 percent applying exchange rates of previous year

* As a result of a clearly negative currency effect of russian ruble, sales declined in euro by 43 percent to euro 44.5 million

* Expects to be able to achieve slight overall growth in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects

* Expects ratio of net debt, excluding further acquisitions, to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015

* Adjusted ebitda declines by 19 percent

* In market regions central europe, germany and asia/pacific & mena, however, sales development was positive

* In market region germany, sales increased slightly by 1 percent to euro 127.2 million

* Due to recent developments of russian ruble and increased risks in connection with consumer mood and general market situation, however, it anticipates a decreased earnings contribution from russia

* Expects a substantial decrease in adjusted ebitda and adjusted net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: