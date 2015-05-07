May 7 Stada Arzneimittel AG
* news: stada arzneimittel ag: sales and earnings key
figures in the first quarter of 2015 not as significantly
burdened by cis crisis as expected - positive trend in central
europe, germany as well as asia/pacific & mena
* Q1 net profit fell 39 percent to 21.2 million eur
* Q1 adjusted net profit fell 28 percent to 37.9 million eur
* Group sales decrease by 4 percent - adjusted -4 percent
* Adjusted net income decreases by 28 percent
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed
* In Russia, sales decreased by 21 percent applying exchange
rates of previous year
* As a result of a clearly negative currency effect of
russian ruble, sales declined in euro by 43 percent to euro 44.5
million
* Expects to be able to achieve slight overall growth in
group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects
* Expects ratio of net debt, excluding further acquisitions,
to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015
* news: stada arzneimittel ag: sales and earnings key
figures in the first quarter of 2015 not as significantly
burdened by cis crisis as expected - positive trend in central
europe, germany as well as asia/pacific & mena
* Q1 net profit fell 39 percent to 21.2 million eur
* Q1 adjusted net profit fell 28 percent to 37.9 million eur
* Adjusted ebitda declines by 19 percent
* In market regions central europe, germany and asia/pacific
& mena, however, sales development was positive
* In market region germany, sales increased slightly by 1
percent to euro 127.2 million
* Due to recent developments of russian ruble and increased
risks in connection with consumer mood and general market
situation, however, it anticipates a decreased earnings
contribution from russia
* Expects a substantial decrease in adjusted ebitda and
adjusted net income
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: