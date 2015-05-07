May 7 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* news: dialog semiconductor reports first quarter results
ended 3 april 2015 company delivers first quarter year on year
revenue growth of 41% and record cash generation
* Q1 revenue 311 million usd
* Underlying (*) EBITDA (**) up 94 pct to 80.2 million or
25.8% of revenue
* Expect revenue for q2 2015 to be in range of $290 to $310
million
* Record $132 million of cash generated from operations
* Expect 2015 to be another year of good growth. As in
previous years, revenue performance will be weighted towards
second half of year
* Gross margin in q2 2015 will remain broadly in line with
q1 2015 and improve on a year-on-year basis
* Gross margin for full year 2015 is now expected to be
slightly above full year 2014
