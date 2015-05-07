May 7 Lotto24 AG :
* Announces strong increase in billings and revenues,
significant improvment in customer acquisiton costs and EBIT
* Q1 revenues of 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) were
above prior-year figure of 1.7 million euros
* Raised Q1 billings strongly by 30 pct from 19.2 million
euros to 25 million euros
* Q1 EBIT loss of 3.0 million euros (prior year: loss 4.1
million euros) and net loss of 2.6 million euros (prior year:
loss 4.1 million euros)
* Continues to expect developments within range of its
guidance for current fiscal year
