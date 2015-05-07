May 7 Suess Microtec AG :

* Q1 sales amounted to 26.9 million euros ($30.55 million), which is down sequentially and is below 39.0 million euros of Q1 2014

* Q1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at -2.2 million (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Q1 earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to -2.5 million euros, compared to 1.1 million euros in previous year

* Q1 order intake came in at 28.5 million euros, 14 percent above previous year

* Reiterates its guidance for full year sales to come in between 130 million euros and 140 million euros

* 2015 EBIT is expected to reach break-even-level

* For Q2 of 2015 fiscal year company expects orders to come in between 30 million euros and 40 million euros Source text for Eikon:

