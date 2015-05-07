May 7 Bt Group Plc
* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.5 penceper share
* Best ever quarter for openreach fibre broadband net
connections of 455,000, up 31%
* Outlook normalised free cash flow is expected to be
around £2.8bn
* Total dividend up 14 percent to 12.4 penceper share
* Profit before tax - adjusted 3,172 million pounds, up 12%
* Increase our free cash flow outlook for coming year
* Continue to expect growth in underlying revenue 1
excluding transit in 2015/16
