May 7 Biotest AG :
* Increases revenues by 16.6 pct in Q1
* Q1 operating income (EBIT) decreased from 10.7 million
euros to 0.1 million euros ($113,560.00)
* Confirms its sales forecast included in 2014 annual report
* Expects an increase in sales in low single-digit
percentage range for FY 2015
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT in range of some 50 million euros
* Generated revenue of 142.5 million euros in period from
January to March 2015. This represents an increase of 16.6 pct
compared to same period in previous year (122.2 million euros)
* Q1 earnings after taxes decreased from 5.0 million euros
to 1.5 million euros
* Q1 EBT of 4.2 million euros for Biotest Group compared to
7.8 million euros in same period in previous year
