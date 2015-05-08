Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
May 8 Numis Corporation Plc
* H1 pretax profit 11.9 million stg versus 16.7 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend 5.5 penceper share versus 5 penceper share year ago
* H1 revenue 45.7 million stg versus 51.5 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017