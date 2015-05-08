May 8 All For One Steeb AG :

* H1 EBIT: 10.3 million euros ($11.56 million)(+39 pct over Oct. 2013 - March 2014)

* H1 revenues: 120.3 million euros (+10 pct over Oct. 2013 - March 2014)

* H1 earnings after tax: 7.3 million euros (+61 pct over Oct. 2013 - March 2014)

* For financial year 2014/15 now expects revenues of a good 240 million euros and EBIT of between 16 million and 17 million euros

