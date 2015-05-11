BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group Q1 earnings per share $ 0.13
* Q1 revenue $540.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.6 million
May 11 QSC AG
* Q1 revenue 104.7 mln eur versus 109.1 mln eur year ago
* Continues to expect to generate revenues of more than eur 400 million, ebitda of more than eur 40 million and positive free cash flow
* Ebitda of eur 9.1 million
* New orders of eur 64.2 million
* Personnel cuts initiated
* Has signed a contract worth eur 40 million with Hessian energy supplier Süwag
* Termination of employment has already been agreed with an initial total of around 100 employees
* Q1 net loss 3.4 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage: