BRIEF-Philippine National Bank clarifies about profit growth & issuance of deposit notes
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
May 11 Accentro Real Estate AG :
* Announces acquisition of 364 apartments in Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2016