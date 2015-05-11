BRIEF-Allergan reports qtrly loss per share from continuing operations of $7.85
* Allergan reports solid start to 2017 with 5 pct increase in first quarter GAAP net revenues to $3.6 billion
May 11 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
* H1 revenue 14.3 million stg versus 15 million stg year ago
* Loss for six months ended 31 march 2015 of £10.9 million ($16.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Allergan reports solid start to 2017 with 5 pct increase in first quarter GAAP net revenues to $3.6 billion
* Oncoquest announces enrollment of first patient in phase 1/2 clinical study using combination of oregovomab with checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in recurrent ovarian cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: