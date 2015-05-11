BRIEF-S R Industries to consider raising fresh equity capital
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
May 11 Rezidor Hotel Group :
* Rezidor Strengthens Portfolio In Saudi Arabia And Re-Enters Libya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Says to consider reduction of paid up capital of company by reducing paid up value of each equity share
* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR