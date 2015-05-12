BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 Evotec AG
* Evotec AG reports results of first quarter 2015
* Full-Year revenue guidance raised
* Group EBITDA before contingent considerations at eur (0.3) m significantly improved compared to same period of previous year (2014: eur (1.3) m)
* Positive ebitda before contingent considerations of eur 3.5 m for evt execute
* 22% growth of group revenues, mainly driven by evt execute
* Group revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences now expected to increase by more than 35% (from more than 20%)
* Sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra