May 12 Evotec AG

* Evotec AG reports results of first quarter 2015

* Full-Year revenue guidance raised

* Group EBITDA before contingent considerations at eur (0.3) m significantly improved compared to same period of previous year (2014: eur (1.3) m)

* Positive ebitda before contingent considerations of eur 3.5 m for evt execute

* 22% growth of group revenues, mainly driven by evt execute

* Group revenues excluding milestones, upfronts and licences now expected to increase by more than 35% (from more than 20%)

