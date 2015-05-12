BRIEF-Takaful Emarat Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 691,172 dirhams versus 3.3 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2q17J3y) Further company coverage:
May 12 Gateley Holdings Plc
* Intention to float on aim
* Announces its intention to launch an initial public offering
* Cantor fitzgerald europe is acting as financial adviser, nominated adviser and broker to gateley Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Bhushan steel clarifies on news item, "Bhushan steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway"