May 12 Epigenomics AG :

* Q1 product revenue decreased by 21 pecent year-on-year (from 215 thousand euros to 169 thousand euros)

* Q1 2015 revenue slightly decreased to 367 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 407 thousand euros)

* Q1 2015 operating costs increased to 3.7 million euros ($4 million)from 2.5 million euros in Q1 2014

* EBIT loss for Q1 2015 amounted to 3.2 million euros(Q1 2014: loss 2.0 million euros) and net loss for period to 3.2 million euros(Q1 2014: 2.2 million euros)

* If announced rights issue is successful, this could have a positive impact on company's financial position in remainder of 2015 and on cash reach projections

* Confirms its prognosis for fiscal 2015 as outlined in group management report of 2014 annual report