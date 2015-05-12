May 12 Leifheit AG :
* Starts 2015 in dynamic fashion and lifts its profit
forecast
* Q1 group turnover increased by 3.9 pct to 58.1 million
euros ($65.05 million)
* Q1 net result for period of 5.0 million euros, company was
able to double previous year's figure
* Was able to increase earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) from 4.0 million euros in Q1 of 2014 to 7.5 million euros
in Q1
* Expects to achieve an EBIT of between 19.0 million euros
and 20.0 million euros for 2015 financial year (initial
expectations were 16.4 million euros)
* Continues to expect turnover growth of 2 pct to 3 pct at
group level for whole of 2015 financial year
