BRIEF-Paynova Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Bimobject AB :
* BIMobject today announce a global framework agreement with Schneider Electric Industries SAS
* Says this agreement will strengthen BIMobject's position as a main supplier of BIM objects to Schneider Electric
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS SEK 3.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current president Yoshihisa Kainuma as new chairman and president