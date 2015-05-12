BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
May 12 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :
* Moody's upgrades Sparebank1 SR-Bank to A1
* Moody's Investor Service has upgraded Sparebank 1 SR-Bank's deposit and senior unsecured rating to A1 from A2
* Moody's initiates rating of SR-Boligkreditt with Aaa
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)