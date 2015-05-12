BRIEF-PureTech initiates phase 2b inhibitors study in respiratory tract infections
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections
May 12 Medivir
* Medivir's CEO increases his shareholding in the company
* Medivir says CEO, Niklas Prager, has bought 10,000 class B shares in Medivir at an acquisition price of approximately SEK 825.000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says growing Belgian healthcare provider orders enterprise image management solution from Sectra