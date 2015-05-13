May 13 MBB SE :

* Increases revenues in Q1 by more than 8 pct with good earnings

* Proposes dividend of 0.57 euro to AGM on June 30

* Q1 revenues of 60.2 million euros ($67.69 million) versus 55.6 million euros year ago

* For FY 2015, management still forecasts revenues of between 240 million euros and 250 million euros and earnings per share of at least 1.75 euro

* Purchase of 13,225 own shares in share buyback programme

* Q1 EBITDA grew by 16.6 pct to 6.4 million euros compared to 5.5 million euros previously

* Q1 EBITDA grew by 16.6 pct to 6.4 million euros compared to 5.5 million euros previously

* Q1 consolidated earnings amounted to 3.1 million euros, slightly below 3.2 million euros from Q1 of last year